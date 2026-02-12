Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,052 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.21.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

