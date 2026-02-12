Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 25,131 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

