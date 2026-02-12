iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,818.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,716,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,974,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after buying an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $203.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $205.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

