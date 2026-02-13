DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.4616.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting DuPont de Nemours

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and kept buy/overweight calls (Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, BMO, Wolfe), boosting upside thesis and supporting the stock’s recent rally. Wolfe Research Raises PT

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and kept buy/overweight calls (Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, BMO, Wolfe), boosting upside thesis and supporting the stock’s recent rally. Positive Sentiment: DuPont reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results and provided FY guidance, which pushed the shares to a one‑year high and underpins the upgrades. Q4 Results & Guidance

DuPont reported better‑than‑expected Q4 results and provided FY guidance, which pushed the shares to a one‑year high and underpins the upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition: DuPont’s FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP reverse‑osmosis element was named an Edison Awards finalist — a modest positive for long‑term growth in water/wastewater markets. Edison Awards Finalist

Product recognition: DuPont’s FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP reverse‑osmosis element was named an Edison Awards finalist — a modest positive for long‑term growth in water/wastewater markets. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley remains on a hold rating for DD, which tempers the otherwise bullish analyst momentum and gives some investors pause. Morgan Stanley Hold

Morgan Stanley remains on a hold rating for DD, which tempers the otherwise bullish analyst momentum and gives some investors pause. Neutral Sentiment: Several retail/investor pieces question whether the recent run makes DD less attractive near‑term (“Is it too late…”), highlighting valuation concerns that can limit further immediate buying. Valuation Commentary

Several retail/investor pieces question whether the recent run makes DD less attractive near‑term (“Is it too late…”), highlighting valuation concerns that can limit further immediate buying. Negative Sentiment: Net effect today: profit‑taking and selling into strength after the multi‑broker upgrade wave and the one‑year high—mixed analyst signals (some holds/valuation cautions) left the stock vulnerable to a pullback on higher volume.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Featured Stories

