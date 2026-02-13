The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,927 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE BK opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City that provides a wide range of asset servicing, custody, and related financial infrastructure solutions to institutional clients. Its core businesses include custody and asset servicing, clearing and collateral management, treasury services, securities lending, corporate trust services, and depositary receipt administration. The company also offers investment management and advisory services through its asset management arm and provides technology-enabled solutions for trade processing, foreign exchange, and liquidity management.

BNY Mellon serves a broad client base that includes asset managers, pension funds, corporations, banks, broker-dealers and sovereign entities.

