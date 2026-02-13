Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,909,000 after buying an additional 205,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,157,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. iA Financial set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

HWM opened at $244.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $256.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

