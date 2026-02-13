Freemont Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,909,000 after buying an additional 205,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,157,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Howmet reported adjusted EPS $1.05 vs. consensus $0.97 and revenue ~$2.17B (+14.6% YoY), with higher margins and strong cash flow, driving bullish investor sentiment. Howmet (HWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Company set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.090–$1.110 and FY2026 EPS $4.350–$4.550 with revenue guidance $9.0B–$9.2B, above some Street assumptions, implying continued demand strength. Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights — Record revenue and profit for FY2025, strong free cash flow, $700M of buybacks in 2025 and continued capital returns bolster investor confidence. Howmet Aerospace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Market/analyst reaction — Upward analyst revisions and coverage note growing conviction as aerospace demand (aircraft production & spare parts) supports revenue momentum. Recent upward revisions drive broader analyst sentiment on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials available — Full earnings slide deck and call transcript provide detail on segment trends and guidance assumptions for due diligence. Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds — Positive pre-market macro moves lifted stocks generally; that helped momentum but is not company-specific. Continuing Claims Climb for a Second Week
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risks — Several notes flag a steep multiple after the rally (discussions of 50+ P/E and fair-value estimates near ~$231), raising the risk of multiple compression if growth falters. Howmet Aerospace: Earnings And Share Price Continue Skyward, 50+ P/E
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
HWM opened at $244.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $256.70.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 18.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.
Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.
