Freemont Management S.A. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv reported EPS above consensus and raised FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of estimates, which underpinned the recent rally. Vertiv Earnings Prove the AI Infrastructure Boom Is Intact

Q4 beat and very strong FY‑2026 guidance — Vertiv reported EPS above consensus and raised FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance well ahead of estimates, which underpinned the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Massive orders/backlog driven by AI/data‑center demand — Orders and backlog jumped (backlog ~ $15B, +109% YoY; huge book‑to‑bill), signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and fueling bullish analyst commentary. Vertiv Reports Strong Fourth Quarter

Massive orders/backlog driven by AI/data‑center demand — Orders and backlog jumped (backlog ~ $15B, +109% YoY; huge book‑to‑bill), signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and fueling bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: Analyst uplift — At least one major shop (Mizuho) raised its price target sharply to $290 and reiterated an outperform view, supporting upside expectations despite the recent run. Mizuho Price Target Raise

Analyst uplift — At least one major shop (Mizuho) raised its price target sharply to $290 and reiterated an outperform view, supporting upside expectations despite the recent run. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure/analysis available — Earnings call transcripts and detailed slide deck are out for investors who want to dig into segment trends, margins and backlog conversion timing. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure/analysis available — Earnings call transcripts and detailed slide deck are out for investors who want to dig into segment trends, margins and backlog conversion timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed and the stock is extended — Top line was essentially flat vs. expectations ($2.88B vs. $2.89B) and the share price moved quickly to 52‑week highs, creating an overbought setup that often leads to short‑term profit‑taking. Q4 Earnings Beat…Shares Fall

Revenue slightly missed and the stock is extended — Top line was essentially flat vs. expectations ($2.88B vs. $2.89B) and the share price moved quickly to 52‑week highs, creating an overbought setup that often leads to short‑term profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and volatility risk — VRT now trades at a rich multiple after the rally (high PE, elevated technical indicators), increasing the odds of short‑term mean reversion for risk‑sensitive investors. No link

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $255.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 52.91% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

