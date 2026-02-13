Insider Selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $9,234,687.66 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Chubb alerts:

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50.

On Monday, November 24th, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of Chubb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $3,133,478.60.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $332.42 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $263.14 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.65.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Chubb by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.