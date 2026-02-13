Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% in the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of APH opened at $143.81 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. The firm has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.