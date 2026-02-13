Matthew Kelpy Sells 500 Shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Kelpy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR stock opened at $8,086.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,571.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,713.96. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $139.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,979,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NVR by 34,923.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8,350.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,329.40.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

