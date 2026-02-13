Freemont Management S.A. Sells 8,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,892 shares of company stock worth $31,926,200. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $205.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillip Securities upgraded AMD from "moderate buy" to "strong-buy," which supports continued bullish conviction among some institutional analysts.

AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — a strategic hire that could help commercial execution and brand positioning as AMD pushes into higher-margin enterprise and AI markets.

AMD hired Ariel Kelman as Chief Marketing Officer — a strategic hire that could help commercial execution and brand positioning as AMD pushes into higher-margin enterprise and AI markets. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for early-February — looks like a data glitch rather than fresh buildup of shorts; treat with caution until corrected reporting appears.

Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values for early-February — looks like a data glitch rather than fresh buildup of shorts; treat with caution until corrected reporting appears. Neutral Sentiment: Sector and peer-comparison pieces (Broadcom vs. AMD, AI race coverage) continue to frame AMD as a top AI/chip exposure but highlight NVIDIA’s lead; these narratives sustain interest but increase volatility as investors rotate between names. Broadcom vs. AMD analysis

Sector and peer-comparison pieces (Broadcom vs. AMD, AI race coverage) continue to frame AMD as a top AI/chip exposure but highlight NVIDIA’s lead; these narratives sustain interest but increase volatility as investors rotate between names. Negative Sentiment: Options-market indicators and commentary flagged by analysts are signaling elevated hedging/put activity that can precede short-term downside — traders interpret this as a warning of near-term pressure. Options markets warning (TipRanks)

Options-market indicators and commentary flagged by analysts are signaling elevated hedging/put activity that can precede short-term downside — traders interpret this as a warning of near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: AMD shares slipped amid headlines that analysts think the market is “missing” a clear near-term catalyst — this suggests profit-taking and a re-price of expectations despite strong quarterly results. AMD stock tumbles — missing catalyst (Invezz)

AMD shares slipped amid headlines that analysts think the market is “missing” a clear near-term catalyst — this suggests profit-taking and a re-price of expectations despite strong quarterly results. Negative Sentiment: Notably, AMD’s stock slipped even after reporting record CPU server share — a sign that valuation concerns and macro/AI rotation are outweighing fundamental gains in the near term. Stock slips despite server share gain (TipRanks)

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

