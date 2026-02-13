Freemont Management S.A. Has $496,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3%

BA stock opened at $239.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.