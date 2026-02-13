Freemont Management S.A. Has $661,000 Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average is $293.77. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,589 shares of company stock worth $1,157,685. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Army deployed AeroVironment’s LOCUST counter‑drone laser near El Paso, demonstrating field use of AVAV’s high‑value defense capability (the event led to a multi‑hour airspace halt, highlighting operational impact and potential follow‑on demand). Reuters: LOCUST deployed

U.S. Army deployed AeroVironment’s LOCUST counter‑drone laser near El Paso, demonstrating field use of AVAV’s high‑value defense capability (the event led to a multi‑hour airspace halt, highlighting operational impact and potential follow‑on demand). Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a market‑outperform view and set a $400 price target, implying material upside versus recent levels — a signal that some sell‑side firms remain confident in AVAV’s growth trajectory. TickerReport: Analyst note

Analyst support: Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a market‑outperform view and set a $400 price target, implying material upside versus recent levels — a signal that some sell‑side firms remain confident in AVAV’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Corporate/government affairs hire: AVAV named Stephen Voline as Senior Director, Washington Operations to strengthen DoD and congressional engagement — may help with program capture and procurement navigation. BusinessWire: New Washington hire

Corporate/government affairs hire: AVAV named Stephen Voline as Senior Director, Washington Operations to strengthen DoD and congressional engagement — may help with program capture and procurement navigation. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest postings show “0” shorted shares in recent reports — the data looks like a reporting anomaly and is not meaningful evidence of a change in short‑seller positioning.

Short‑interest postings show “0” shorted shares in recent reports — the data looks like a reporting anomaly and is not meaningful evidence of a change in short‑seller positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces are framing AVAV as “repositioning” into larger defense programs (citing the hire and reported USAF activity) — strategic narrative positive if converted to wins, but impact is speculative until contracts are disclosed. Yahoo Finance: Repositioning story

Media pieces are framing AVAV as “repositioning” into larger defense programs (citing the hire and reported USAF activity) — strategic narrative positive if converted to wins, but impact is speculative until contracts are disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Kevin P. McDonnell sold 879 shares (~5% reduction of his disclosed holding) at about $267.60 per share — an insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if size is modest versus total holdings. SEC Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Kevin P. McDonnell sold 879 shares (~5% reduction of his disclosed holding) at about $267.60 per share — an insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if size is modest versus total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market commentary highlights recent underperformance and heightened volatility — analysts and market pieces note the stock has pulled back from its highs, which can amplify selling pressure and short‑term downside. Zacks: AVAV falls more steeply

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

