Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 1,385,507 Shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,385,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $13,993,620.70. Following the sale, the director owned 45,143,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,954,248.50. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 49,985 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $500,349.85.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $131,487.98.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $133,021,738.33.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,928,370.55.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Redwire Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Key Stories Impacting Redwire

Here are the key news stories impacting Redwire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside: several firms maintain buy ratings and MarketBeat shows an average analyst target (~$13.75) well above the current level, which could support upside if sentiment stabilizes. MarketBeat RDW Coverage

Some analysts still see upside: several firms maintain buy ratings and MarketBeat shows an average analyst target (~$13.75) well above the current level, which could support upside if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership and company profile — Redwire remains a space-infrastructure specialist with institutional holders and a market-cap in the ~$1–1.5B range; long-term interest in the space sector can provide patient support but is not stopping near-term moves. Institutional / Company Profile

Institutional ownership and company profile — Redwire remains a space-infrastructure specialist with institutional holders and a market-cap in the ~$1–1.5B range; long-term interest in the space sector can provide patient support but is not stopping near-term moves. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales by AE Red Holdings / AE Industrial Partners: multiple filings show millions of shares sold over recent weeks (including blocks on Feb. 9–10), increasing available supply and signaling a major shareholder is reducing exposure. This is a principal reason for downward pressure. InsiderTrades: AE Red Holdings Sales

Large, repeated insider sales by AE Red Holdings / AE Industrial Partners: multiple filings show millions of shares sold over recent weeks (including blocks on Feb. 9–10), increasing available supply and signaling a major shareholder is reducing exposure. This is a principal reason for downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Zacks lowered RDW from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding short-term negative sentiment and likely accelerating sell-side flows. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst downgrade: Zacks lowered RDW from “hold” to “strong sell,” adding short-term negative sentiment and likely accelerating sell-side flows. Negative Sentiment: News coverage pointing to the slide: Benzinga and other outlets cited the combination of heavy insider selling and downgrades as direct causes for the stock’s pullback, amplifying bearish momentum among traders. Benzinga: Why RDW Is Sliding

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Redwire by 32.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 4.2% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Articles

