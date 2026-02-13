Freemont Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 48.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

ULS stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

