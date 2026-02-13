Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $190.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

