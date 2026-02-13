Freemont Management S.A. Sells 48,300 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after buying an additional 949,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX
RTX News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance remain a near-term catalyst — RTX beat Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue) and set FY‑2026 guidance above consensus, supporting investor expectations for continued margin and cash‑flow improvement.
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) demonstrated its Coyote® Block 3 Non‑Kinetic variant successfully defeating multiple drone swarms in a U.S. Army demo — a concrete defense win that supports follow‑on contract and production upside. RTX’s Raytheon’s non-kinetic Coyote variant defeats multiple drone swarms
- Positive Sentiment: Fund commentary from Carillon Tower Advisers highlights improved revenue and earnings growth at RTX, reinforcing institutional investor confidence in the company’s recovery trajectory. Improved Revenue and Earnings Growth Powered RTX Corporation’s (RTX) Performance
- Neutral Sentiment: RTX continues to appear on government program coverage — reporting on unit work for a Pentagon spectrum project highlights ongoing defense services engagement, but near‑term revenue impact is incremental until contract milestones are awarded/recognized. RTX unit details work on Pentagon spectrum project previously awarded in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Many headlines referencing “RTX” are about Nvidia’s consumer GeForce RTX GPUs (teardowns, reviews, bundles). These are largely irrelevant to RTX Corporation’s (Raytheon/Pratt & Whitney/Collins) fundamentals but can cause newsflow noise. Example: NVIDIA RTX 6000D teardown. NVIDIA RTX 6000D Teardown Reveals 84GB GDDR7 and Cut-Down Blackwell Specs
- Negative Sentiment: Product safety incidents in the consumer GPU press (several reports of GeForce RTX 5090 cards catching fire) generate tech‑sector headlines that could briefly spook retail attention — not directly tied to RTX Corp but worth monitoring for PR/brand noise. MSI GeForce RTX 5090 Gaming X ignites and burst into flames during first boot
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/feature pieces flagging a GTF (Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan) crisis remain a medium‑term risk for RTX’s aerospace segment — potential warranty, production or order delays could pressure margins until resolved. RTX Corporation: The Aerospace Cash Powerhouse Despite GTF Crisis
RTX Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RTX
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.