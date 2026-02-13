Freemont Management S.A. Sells 48,300 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RTX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,602,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 14,974.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,927,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,425,000 after buying an additional 949,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $201.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.