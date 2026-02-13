Freemont Management S.A. Has $861,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.71.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $435.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $396.41 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.01, for a total value of $6,190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,100,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,548,152.97. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at $60,030,580. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.