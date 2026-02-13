Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,289.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 149.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

Featured Stories

