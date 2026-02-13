Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $237,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $460.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

