Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after buying an additional 1,241,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.