Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.