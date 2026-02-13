Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Viking were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 12.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIK opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $59.00 price target on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

