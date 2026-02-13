Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 5,475 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus raised Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $196.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

