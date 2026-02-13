Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $41.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.
Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is reorganizing its Commercial & Investment Bank to “maximize” AI and named longtime insider Guy Halamish as COO to lead data and AI strategy — a move management says will accelerate AI deployment, cut friction and potentially lift margins and fee opportunities across the division. JPMorgan’s commercial and investment bank names Halamish as COO to lead AI strategy, memo shows
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the internal reorg and Halamish appointment as part of a broader AI push that could support revenue diversification (trading, advisory, tech-enabled services) and reduce long‑run costs — a strategic tailwind that helps explain investor interest despite today’s weakness. JPMorgan is reorganizing its commercial and investment bank as part of its AI push
- Neutral Sentiment: 13F/portfolio filings and fund activity from JPMorgan-controlled funds show shifts into and out of several large names and new positions — notable for institutional flows but not an immediate signal on JPM’s own operating performance. Fund Update: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO Just Disclosed New Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists continue to publish bullish market views (e.g., on software/AI), which supports fee and trading pipelines over time but is a longer‑term theme rather than a same‑day driver. JP Morgan’s note to investors on software companies
- Negative Sentiment: Political and reputational pressure: a Trump‑related “debanking” story and public attacks from a former Trump adviser over JPM’s credit‑card rates have emerged, increasing regulatory and reputational risk that can pressure retail and institutional sentiment. JPMorgan hints at why it shut down Trump’s bank accounts after $5B lawsuit. Is ‘debanking’ against the law in America?
- Negative Sentiment: Political criticism has already correlated with intraday selling: a prominent Trump adviser publicly blasted JPM’s CEO over card rates, coinciding with a pullback in the stock this morning. That kind of headline risk can amplify short‑term volatility even if fundamentals remain intact. ‘You Are a Criminal’: JPMorgan Stock (JPM) Slides as Trump Adviser Bashes CEO over Credit Card Rates
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
