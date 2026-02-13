Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $41.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6%

JPM stock opened at $302.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.18.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

