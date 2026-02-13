Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,300 Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 741 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore upped their price target on Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.3%

TPR opened at $152.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $999,327.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 39,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $6,025,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,578 shares in the company, valued at $18,248,274.52. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,401 shares of company stock valued at $27,574,441. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Q4 results and guidance: Tapestry reported a meaningful Q4 beat (EPS and revenue) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.40–$6.45, supporting the company's growth story and valuation.

Capital returns and income: Board authorized a $1.0B buyback (≈4.9% of shares) and declared a quarterly dividend ($0.40), signaling confidence and supporting shareholder returns.

Analyst activity: Several firms raised targets or reiterated positive views (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Bernstein); Zacks upgraded TPR to "strong-buy," which can support demand over time but may already be priced in.

Media commentary: Coverage and TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) are driving short-term interest but are not new fundamental data.

Large insider selling: Multiple insiders executed large sales this week — CEO Todd Kahn (~39,815 shares, ~$6.0M), CFO Scott Roe (44,290 shares, ~$6.76M), plus other officers/directors — reducing their holdings by ~20–25% each, which can signal near-term selling pressure or prompt investor concern.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Read More

