Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $673.98 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $709.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.77.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,724,761.68. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,989.65. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Curtiss‑Wright reported Q4 EPS of $3.79 vs. consensus $3.66 and revenue of $946.98M vs. ~$890M consensus; revenue was up ~14.9% YoY, showing strong operational momentum. Curtiss‑Wright tops estimates on Q4 revenue and profit

Q4 beat — Curtiss‑Wright reported Q4 EPS of $3.79 vs. consensus $3.66 and revenue of $946.98M vs. ~$890M consensus; revenue was up ~14.9% YoY, showing strong operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Bullish FY‑2026 guidance — management set EPS guidance of $14.70–$15.15 (above consensus ~$14.60) and revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.8B (above consensus ~$3.6B), signaling expectations for continued top‑line growth and margin expansion next year. Press Release: Full‑Year 2026 Outlook

Bullish FY‑2026 guidance — management set EPS guidance of $14.70–$15.15 (above consensus ~$14.60) and revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.8B (above consensus ~$3.6B), signaling expectations for continued top‑line growth and margin expansion next year. Positive Sentiment: Record FY25 and strong cash flow — the company said FY25 delivered record sales, profitability, EPS, free cash flow and orders and expects another record year in 2026, supporting confidence in execution and balance‑sheet strength. Press Release: Record FY25 Results

Record FY25 and strong cash flow — the company said FY25 delivered record sales, profitability, EPS, free cash flow and orders and expects another record year in 2026, supporting confidence in execution and balance‑sheet strength. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available for detail — management commentary and the slide deck may provide insight on backlog, margin drivers and capital allocation; read the transcript for execution/segment color. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available for detail — management commentary and the slide deck may provide insight on backlog, margin drivers and capital allocation; read the transcript for execution/segment color. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage/snapshots — multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) summarized the quarter and key metrics; these provide quick checklists but no new surprises beyond the beat and guidance. Zacks: Q4 results summary

Broader coverage/snapshots — multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) summarized the quarter and key metrics; these provide quick checklists but no new surprises beyond the beat and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk — shares trade at a rich multiple (P/E ~55, PEG ~2.9) after the run‑up; high valuation raises the bar for continued upside and increases sensitivity to execution or macro misses.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

