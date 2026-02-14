101,885 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Perpetua Resources by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,679.68. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 32,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $864,558.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,229.04. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 78,017 shares of company stock worth $2,084,188 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 4.7%

PPTA opened at $28.86 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $32.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perpetua Resources

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.