Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,046 Humana Inc. $HUM

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Get Humana alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Humana by 45.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: CenterWell (Humana’s healthcare services unit) closed the acquisition of MaxHealth, adding a sizable Florida primary‑care network (~82 owned/affiliated clinics and >80,000 patients in value‑based programs) which expands Humana’s senior-focused, value‑based primary care footprint and accelerates revenue and membership growth in higher-value care. CenterWell Completes Acquisition of MaxHealth

CenterWell (Humana’s healthcare services unit) closed the acquisition of MaxHealth, adding a sizable Florida primary‑care network (~82 owned/affiliated clinics and >80,000 patients in value‑based programs) which expands Humana’s senior-focused, value‑based primary care footprint and accelerates revenue and membership growth in higher-value care. Positive Sentiment: Management signals more primary‑care deals may be coming (CEO remarks and media reports about a potential ~$1B strategic push), reinforcing the company’s strategy to grow value‑based care capacity — a long‑term growth catalyst if Humana can scale clinics and convert MA members to higher‑margin care. Humana CEO hints at upcoming primary care deal

Management signals more primary‑care deals may be coming (CEO remarks and media reports about a potential ~$1B strategic push), reinforcing the company’s strategy to grow value‑based care capacity — a long‑term growth catalyst if Humana can scale clinics and convert MA members to higher‑margin care. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target (from $310 to $235) but kept a Buy rating, reflecting disagreement among analysts on Humana’s growth vs. margin tradeoff — some firms still see upside despite lower near‑term earnings visibility. Jefferies price target change

Jefferies cut its price target (from $310 to $235) but kept a Buy rating, reflecting disagreement among analysts on Humana’s growth vs. margin tradeoff — some firms still see upside despite lower near‑term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Several major analysts materially lowered price targets and trimmed estimates (TD Cowen to $173 Hold; JPMorgan to $180 Neutral; Evercore, Cantor, Leerink also cut targets), reflecting concern that Medicare Advantage cost pressures, lower quality (STAR) ratings, and a cautious 2026 earnings guide will weigh on near‑term profitability. TD Cowen PT cut

Several major analysts materially lowered price targets and trimmed estimates (TD Cowen to $173 Hold; JPMorgan to $180 Neutral; Evercore, Cantor, Leerink also cut targets), reflecting concern that Medicare Advantage cost pressures, lower quality (STAR) ratings, and a cautious 2026 earnings guide will weigh on near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Humana reported a fourth‑quarter loss and issued a cautious 2026 outlook (management flagged sharply lower near‑term earnings as Medicare Advantage membership surges but margins remain under pressure), which prompted analysts to slash forecasts and is the primary fundamental reason for downward pressure on the stock. Humana stock falls on disappointing earnings forecast

Humana Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE HUM opened at $183.92 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.