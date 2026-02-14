Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,751.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 92,601 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.26 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 83.03%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.
Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.