Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 124,661 Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. Asset Planning Inc increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $5,386,272.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $160,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,246.79. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 830,036 shares of company stock worth $9,779,090 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

