Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 327,987 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,987 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Amrize were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $2,343,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRZ opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

