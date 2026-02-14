Caprock Group LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,211 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,934,000 after acquiring an additional 619,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5,063.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 466,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 457,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $167.96 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Further Reading

