Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 158.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ESS opened at $251.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.41.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $271.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.87.

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

