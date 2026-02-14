Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after purchasing an additional 441,177 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,272,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,503,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,323,000 after purchasing an additional 695,736 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,069,864 shares of company stock valued at $105,985,041 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.87 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

