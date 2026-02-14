Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 99.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,983,000 after purchasing an additional 923,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $101,594,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,633,802.44. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 582,023 shares of company stock valued at $92,269,698. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.87, a P/E/G ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.64. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

