11,565 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $212,113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after purchasing an additional 329,759 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,813,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,665,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $359.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

