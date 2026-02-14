Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 53.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,274,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.78 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 2.34%.The business had revenue of $34.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.34 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.462-1.462 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nomura raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

