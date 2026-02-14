Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 44,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $213,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 36,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.9% during the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 612,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 430,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $302.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

