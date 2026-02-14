Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,136,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,843,000 after buying an additional 1,533,280 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,197,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,693,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after acquiring an additional 496,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,392.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 452,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 442,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

