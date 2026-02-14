Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,950 to GBX 3,350 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,812 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,982.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,210.06. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,624 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

