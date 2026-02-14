Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,950 to GBX 3,350 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Admiral Group
Admiral Group Stock Down 0.4%
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Admiral Group
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Silicon Valley insiders hint at 12-month AI warning
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.