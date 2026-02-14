BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.5556.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BETA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BETA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BETA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BETA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of BETA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. BETA Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.02.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

About BETA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.