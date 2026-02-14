Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

AVGO stock opened at $325.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.87.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

