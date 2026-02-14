Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $36,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $315.24 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.03.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

