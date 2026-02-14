Amdocs Limited $DOX Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $24,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ DOX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.