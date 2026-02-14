Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $357.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $353.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.22. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.