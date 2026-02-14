Citigroup Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $6.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of GTM stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

