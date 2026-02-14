DA Davidson Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $7.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTM. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,539,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.