First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $114.26 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $143.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

