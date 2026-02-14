Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $82.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,185.60. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $65,517.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 104,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,602.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,508. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

